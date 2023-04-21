Join us April 27 for a discussion on the Pennsylvania legislature’s agenda for 2023.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

2023 ushered in major changes for the Pennsylvania House. For the first time in a decade, the chamber has a Democratic majority, which earlier this year picked Joanna McClinton to serve as speaker. She’s the first woman and second Black lawmaker to hold that position.

The state Senate is still under Republican control, but many are wondering what the new power dynamic in the lower chamber could mean for policies that Democratic lawmakers have championed such as a minimum wage increase.

Join us Thursday, April 27 from 6-7 p.m. on Zoom for a free panel discussion on the issues and policies that are on the legislature’s docket.

Our panelists include:

Stephen Caruso , Capitol reporter for Spotlight PA

, Capitol reporter for Spotlight PA Katie Meyer , government reporter and editor for Spotlight PA

, government reporter and editor for Spotlight PA State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R., York) , of the 28th Pennsylvania Senate District

, of the 28th Pennsylvania Senate District State Rep. Matt Bradford (D., Montgomery), majority leader of the Pennsylvania House

RSVP for free here. Submit your questions in advance to events@spotlightpa.org

