TROUTVILLE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to a traffic change coming this week on a Clearfield County bridge replacement.

The bridge spans Stump Creek on Route 410 near the village of Troutville. Starting Thursday, April 20, motorists will move past the work zone using a temporary roadway.

Temporary stop and yield signs will be in place, and traffic will alternate across the temporary road for the duration of the project.

Motorists should expect short delays on Thursday while the transition to the temporary road takes place. Rumble strips and advance signage will alert drivers to the change in the traffic pattern.

Built in 1933, the current structure is 17 feet long and carries an average of almost 1,200 vehicles daily. Replacing the existing arch culvert with a new box culvert will improve its rating from poor to good.

Project work started in mid-February with clearing and grubbing. Work to build the temporary road started early this month.

Overall work includes demolition of the existing arch culvert, construction of its replacement precast reinforced concrete box culvert, drainage improvements, guiderail installation and approach paving.

Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $1.7 million project. PennDOT anticipates project completion in early November, with all work weather and schedule dependent.

