Clearfield Regional Police
- Police arrested a 28-year-old male from East 20th Street in Lawrence Township for assault and related charges. According to a department-issued news release, the male assaulted a female, then locked her inside the bathroom when she threatened to call police. A warrant was obtained for the male and he was incarcerated at Clearfield County Jail.
- Police arrested an 18-year-old male after he was stopped for a traffic violation in Clearfield Borough and allegedly determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges of DUI are pending on the underage male.
- Police have obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Ryan Hodges of Clearfield after he allegedly violated a Protection from Abuse order by having contact with a female. Anyone with information on Hodges’ whereabouts is asked to contact police.
- Police reported that 19-year-old Noah Brady was arrested on aggravated assault and related charges. He allegedly assaulted a family member at a residence in Lawrence Township. The victim was subsequently hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.
- Police arrested a male on DUI charges after he was stopped for a traffic violation in Clearfield Borough. The male was allegedly found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges are currently pending against the male.