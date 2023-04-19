CLEARFIELD COUNTY – Multiple local fire companies responded to a pair of blazes between April 18 and 19.

At approximately 3:17 p.m. Tuesday, Lawrence Township Fire Co. was alerted to an outside fire at Novey Recycling in Clearfield.

Responding units arrived to find a large pile of scrap on fire and requested additional resources due to its size and type of materials.

Crews operated on-scene for over three hours, and the cause of fire remains under investigation at this time.

At 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, BJW Fire Co. was alerted for a commercial structure fire at Walker Lumber in Woodland.

The first-arriving unit observed a large building “well-involved” and requested a second-alarm assignment.

Fire units were on-scene for fire suppression and overhaul operations for approximately four hours.

At the time of publication at 10:09 a.m., some units were being called back for a “rekindle,” according to 911 scanner transmissions.

Photos are courtesy of Brett Collins.