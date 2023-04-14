CLEARFIELD – During recent performances of Oliver! the Musical at Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST), donations were collected to benefit the adoption programs at the Children’s Aid Society.

Through the generous support of patrons, CAST was able to donate $2,400 to Children’s Aid Society.

Pictured, from left to right, are Brandi Billotte (production choreographer and Children’s Aid Society staff member), Gayle Gearhart (CAST artistic director and production director), Bonnie Floro (Children’s Aid Society executive director) and Mason Strouse (CAST treasurer and production music director).