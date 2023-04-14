PENFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that repair work will start next week on Interstate 80 westbound at the Penfield/111 interchange in Clearfield County.

These repairs will improve the integrity and ride quality of the roadway.

Crews will be performing concrete roadway repairs in the travel (right) lane of I-80 westbound underneath the Route 153 bridge at the interchange.

This work will take place through April 28. Eastbound traffic will not be impacted. If work progress allows, PennDOT will open both lanes earlier than the announced end date.

Traffic control will feature channelizers to keep traffic in the passing (left) lane through this area. Message boards and signing will alert motorists to the traffic restrictions in this area.

Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion is the contractor for this work, which is weather and schedule dependent. Work will take place during daylight hours; however, traffic control will remain in place for the duration of the work.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

