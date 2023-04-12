HYDE — Fresh off of achieving the first win of the 2023 campaign, the Clearfield Bison got right back to work one day later. This time, they took the thrill of victory onto their home diamond at the Bison Baseball Complex, welcoming in the home crowd on a sunny Tuesday afternoon as the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen came into town.

The home fans had a reason to be happy on this day. Clearfield’s entire lineup found a way to get the bats going, rallying off 15 hits to the tune of a 12-7 victory.

It didn’t start out pleasant for the Bison as St. Marys got things going in the opening inning. A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases for starter Elijah Quick, and Vinnie Lenze made him pay with a three-RBI double into left to put the first runs on the board. However, it did not rattle the Bison like it would have during the first week of the season. Instead, they began chipping away.

Clearfield plated a run in each of the next three innings to tie it 3-3. The Bison then took the lead in the fourth inning. Already with runners on first and second, Morgen Billotte doubled into left to bring in Anthony Lopez. One batter later, Hayvin Bumbarger stared down a 2-1 pitch from Ben Paul, took one swing, and blasted the ball over the left field wall. The two-run homer made the score 6-3. Clearfield added one more run thanks to a bases-loaded walk, and suddenly the 7-3 score put the Bison in charge.

St. Marys got two of those runs back in the top of the fifth thanks to a two-run bomb by Carter Price, sailing the ball over the same wall Bumbarger did the inning prior. Yet, Clearfield did not give in, putting another run across the plate in the bottom half of the inning.

The Dutchmen kept clawing back, and pulled to within one run, 8-7, in the sixth on an RBI-double by Dan Schutz, then a bases-loaded walk to Charlie Coudriet. Unfortunately for the visitors, that is as close as they would get.

Clearfield added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth, three on RBI-singles plus a sacrifice fly, to set the final.

Quick would get his first win of the season, going five innings and yielding five earned runs while striking out nine. For St. Marys, Paul got dinged with the loss in a three and one-third inning effort, giving up six runs while striking out four and walking five.

Clearfield (2-4) gets a day off before they return to their home diamond, as they will host Penns Valley on Thursday, with the first pitch slated for 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

St. Marys 300 022 0 – 7 9 3

Clearfield 111 414 X – 12 15 1

St. Marys – 7

Lucas Bauer-ss 2110, Charlie Coudriet-c 2101, Logan Mosier-lf/cf 4120, Vinnie Lenze-2b 3113, Carter Price-3b 3112, Eli Rippey-cf 2000, Layton Ryan-ph/lf 2010, Tysen Beimel-rf 4110, Ben Paul-p 1000, Carter Redmond-ph/p 1111, Cameron Coudriet-ph 1000, Dan Schutz-1b 3010. TOTALS 28 7 9 7.

Clearfield – 12

Cole Bloom-c 5110, Anthony Lopez-ss 2320, Morgen Billotte-cf/p 5222, Hayvin Bumbarger-dh 3113, Craig Mays-cr 0000, Will Domico-rf/cf 3321, Hunter Rumsky-1b 3022, Christian Welker-3b 4130, Braison Patrick-2b 4011, Matt Irvin-cr 0000, Kam Kushner-lf 3111. TOTALS 32 12 15 10.

LOB: 7/15

E: Bauer-2, Lenze/Welker

ROE: Price/Bloom-2

2B: Beimel, Lenze, Mosier, Redmond/Billotte, Domico

HR: Price/Bumbarger

SF: Bumbarger

FC: Bumbarger

GIDP: Ch. Coudriet/Kushner

SB: Bauer, Schutz, Ryan/Billotte, Bloom, Domico, Kushner, Lopez

CS: Price/Bloom

PITCHING

St. Marys: Paul-3.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 SO, 5 BB; Redmond-2.1 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 SO, 7 BB; Ca. Coudriet-0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.

Clearfield: Quick-5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 9 SO, 5 BB; Billotte-2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB.

W-Quick (1-2)

L-Paul (1-1)