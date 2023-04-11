CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Regional Police Department is seeking public assistance with locating several individuals with active arrest warrants.

Individuals are listed below and include:

Shane J. Litzinger, 51, who has two active failure-to-pay warrants, one of which is for trespassing ($199.50). The other stems from an expired inspection and totals $154.

Mark E. Snyder Jr., 39, who was charged by police with a misdemeanor count of retail theft and receiving stolen property from a local business. Snyder's last known address was in Connellsville, Pa.; however, he failed to receive his mail, which resulted in issuance of a summons undelivered warrant.

Lance Alan Shaneyfelt, 31, of Altoona, who was charged by police with a misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit retail theft and receiving stolen property. As a result, Shaneyfelft currently has an active warrant through the department.

Ronald L. Zimmerman II, 31, who was charged by police with felony burglary and related offenses. He was last known to be in the Winburne area.

Elisha Lewis, 33, who has eight active, failure-to-pay traffic warrants, which are estimated at $1,600.

, 33, who has eight active, failure-to-pay traffic warrants, which are estimated at $1,600. Bobbie Jo Cambria, 42, of Clearfield, who has three active failure-to-pay traffic warrants, which are estimated at $1,300.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact police at 814-765-1647 or 814-765-1533.