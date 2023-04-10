State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of child endangerment April 5 on Maple Road in Beccaria Township. According to a station-issued news release, Christopher Snyder, 44, of Coalport was intoxicated when he broke windows out of a residence, allegedly causing glass to shatter around a 15-year-old female. He was also yelling at someone else and kicked a dog. Snyder was taken into custody, and put in county jail on charges including child endangerment, reckless endangerment, harassment and cruelty to animals.
- State police received a report of an alleged sexual assault April 7 in Grampian Borough. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of burglary April 8 on Plank Road in Gulich Township. During the incident, someone allegedly made forcible entry into the victims’ residence and took several items of value. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.