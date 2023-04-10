CLEARFIELD – Lock Haven Clearfield, part of Commonwealth University, will host a “Learning Leads to Jobs” business expo and open house on Wednesday, April 26 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., in the Academic Building, Multipurpose room on the Clearfield campus, 201 University Dr.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the chance to speak with expert faculty about degrees and majors at Lock Haven Clearfield, meet with local employers providing job opportunities in Clearfield County, learn about the admission process and financial aid.

A free gift will be given to the first 30 attendees.

Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. To register, call 814-765-0559 or visit https://tinyurl.com/5ekhusbz.