PENFIELD – The annual Woodsy Owl weekend is fast approaching, and the park could use some helping hands to get it ready for the camping season.

A variety of projects at various skill levels will be available for volunteers to work on. Volunteers are welcome to come out to the park just for the day. But on Friday, April 21, campsites will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for volunteers wanting to camp.

The normal overnight camping fee (for both April 21 and 22) will not be charged in agreement that campers participate in the Saturday work sessions that will be used to spruce up the park for the upcoming summer season. Aside from the free weekend of camping, participants will experience the rewards of volunteering in the outdoors and improving our natural and recreational resources. Lunch (provided by the Friends of Parker Dam) and awards will be at Pavilions 1 and 2 at 1 p.m.

*You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking "Parker Dam State Park" on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on "Events".