CLEARFIELD – A Philipsburg woman accused of trafficking drugs locally was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Jennifer D. Quick, 49, is charged with two counts each of felony delivery of controlled substance and conspiracy, felony criminal use of communication facility, plus two misdemeanor drug violations.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Clearfield state police went to serve felony arrest warrants on Quick and Brandon J. Kifer, 42, also of Philipsburg, March 6 at a Kylertown motel.

Earlier that day, undercover surveillance was conducted and Quick was observed leaving “Room 9.” She walked to a red-colored Mazda parked nearby.

She entered the vehicle briefly before returning to her room. Later state police watched a female enter “Room 15.” Minutes later a male exited and entered “Room 9.”

He was inside the room for approximately a half-hour before returning to “Room 15,” and then leaving in a Chrysler sedan with unknown registration.

Following surveillance several troopers attempted contact and discovered the motel room door ajar. One of the troopers knocked and announced “state police.”

Quick appeared, opened the door further and a trooper entered. As she was being taken into custody, Kifer appeared. He was given verbal commands and also taken into custody.

Inside the room, state police reportedly observed drug paraphernalia on the night stand—namely two pieces of tin foil with residue consistent with usage of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.

Because Kifer was subject to arrest, he was searched, which yielded $940; a baggie containing approximately 14 grams of suspected fentanyl; and a vial with approximately two grams of suspected fentanyl.

The large amount of fentanyl and significant amount of cash are consistent with trafficking of drugs in the community, state police said.

The affidavit notes both Quick and Kifer have prior drug arrests, and their motel room was within eight miles of their last known residence.

After the room was secured, state police obtained a search warrant, which yielded approximately 6.9 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 25 grams of suspected fentanyl and approximately 10 grams of suspected marijuana.

There was also a digital scale, as well as several hundred wax baggies for packaging heroin/fentanyl, several hundred small baggies for packaging methamphetamine; six smoking pipes; four pieces of foil with burnt residue; and a handgun, state police said.

A search warrant was also obtained for Quick’s phone on which state police allegedly discovered several messages about using and distributing drugs.

Quick waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending her case to county court. She remains in county jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Kifer is also charged with two counts each of felony delivery of controlled substance and conspiracy, felony criminal use of communication facility, plus two misdemeanor drug violations.

Kifer is also being held in county jail in lieu of $150,000 bail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 19 during centralized court.