Charles Wade Thacher, 81, of Sigel, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Tuesday, April 4, 2023, while at his home and surrounded by family. He was born on June 11, 1941, to the late John and Freeda (Corbett) Thacher in Halton, PA. Charles married Hazel Ann Conner on March 16, 1963, in Belltown, PA; Hazel preceded him in […]

