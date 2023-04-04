CLEARFIELD- The Clearfield County Fair Board has announced the evening grandstand lineup this year to feature the legendary Ted Nugent, 80’s rock band Tesla, and country star Granger Smith- featuring Earl Dibbles, Jr. with special guest Cooper Alan.

The fair announced it’s main stage offering on Monday at a morning press conference, but promises much more in future announcements for attendees.

Main Stage Headliners

Ted Nugent who continues to draw a large national audience is sure to be a crowd pleaser this year. It is most likely that fans will hear classic hits like “Cat Scratch Fever” on Saturday night at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 for the track, bleacher and $28 for the grandstand.

The rock band Tesla famous for “Love Song” will play on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for track, bleacher and grandstand.

Country fans will be thrilled with Granger Smith, featuring Earl Dibbles, Jr. and special guest Cooper Alan. They will entertain the crowds on Friday night. Tickets are $32 for the track and bleacher and $30 for grandstand.

Keeping True to Traditions

As usual, the Clearfield County Fair Queen competition will be held on Sunday and the popular Clearfield Fair parade and fireworks will be on Monday night. The truck and tractor pulls will maintain their Thursday night spot.

The evening harness racing event, which was hugely attended by enthusiasts last year, will again coincide at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

New for 2023

A newly added event is Koi Drag Racing, which will take place Saturday at noon. Grandstand and bleacher tickets are $10.

Online-tickets will go on sale April 5. All concert tickets ordered by 11:59 p.m. of July 21st will include free gate admission (Truck & Tractor Pull and Koi Drag Racing tickets are not included). The ticket office opens July 10 for phone and walk-up orders.

Fair Manager, Greg Hallstrom said he is very pleased with the acts that the board was able to secure for 2023.

It was noted that the fair board works around the year to negotiate big name contracts, and expanded in 2022 to bring on new board members to assist with multiple projects.

Park Manager Greg Hallstrom during press announcement. (Photo credit Logan Cramer).

The Family Value Pass will also be available. It contains (6) gate only admissions for $25, rides and parking are not included. The value pass will be available for order on-line and by mail beginning April 5th until the ticket office closes July 30th– or while supplies last.

More to be Announced

More information on Grove Stage and midway entertainment will be announced in the future. For tickets and updated information, visit the Clearfield County Fair website at clearfieldcountyfair.com