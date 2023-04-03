<!-- wp:image {"id":494666,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/04\/DAVISSigning-800x659.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-494666"\/><figcaption>Clearfield senior\u00a0Evan Davis, front center, recently signed to\u00a0continue his wrestling career\u00a0at\u00a0Lycoming College.\u00a0Sitting with\u00a0Davis are his parents Andy and Chrissy Davis.\u00a0\u00a0Standing in the back row are\u00a0Jeff Aveni - head wrestling coach, Heather Prestash - Principal, and Robert Gearhart - Athletic Director.<br>\u00a0<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->