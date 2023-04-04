DuBOIS – Penn State DuBois welcomed students and community members alike to make connections with employers at the career fair and networking luncheon, held recently at the PAW Center.

More than 90 attendees had the opportunity to meet with over 60 employers from across the region. Not only did those in attendance have the opportunity to learn about possible career opportunities that are available, but the event also offered everyone the chance to make connections with professionals from the area as well. It is both aspects combined that made this event such a huge success.

The day began with the student networking luncheon, which gives current students the chance to network with Penn State alumni and company representatives from the area, allowing students to grow their professional networks.

Representatives from employers in attendance were seated at tables with students that have majors that work in line with the needs a business has and are looking for potential employees. This gave students the opportunity to have a more personal, one on one connection and direct chance to interact with people that are working in fields and companies that they have interest in themselves.

Once the luncheon was complete, the event transitioned to the career fair. More than 60 employers from various parts of the region were in attendance to meet with students from Penn State DuBois, but also with members of the public as the event was open to the public.

Regardless of what year of education a student was in, the career fair saw students of all levels in attendance. While graduating students were looking for jobs, underclassman were also present looking for internship opportunities that would allow them to take their learning to another level outside the classroom.

A special highlight of each career fair is seeing the return of alumni from Penn State DuBois who come back to campus to represent the organizations that they now work for. This year was no exception as numerous employers were represented by Penn State and Penn State DuBois alumni.

The career fair also saw the return of many former Penn State DuBois students who moved on to other campuses as part of their educational program. The event also drew the attention of several local elected officials, who also attended.

This year marked the return of the networking luncheon and career fair at Penn State DuBois after a hiatus due to restrictions in place during the pandemic. Prior to that, the career fair took place annually and the goal is for that to happen again now that the event has seen its return this year.