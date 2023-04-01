GRAMPIAN- The Grampian Lions Club will hold a “Pancake and Sausage Breakfast” at the Grampian Fire Hall, Saturday April 22, 2023.

The breakfast will be served from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The menu consists of buttermilk pancakes, buckwheat cakes, sausage, liverwurst, coffee and orange juice. Eat in or take out. The price of the meal is Adults $9.00. Children 10 and under $5.00.

Proceeds from the breakfast will be used to support GLC community service: CAHS senior scholarships, Curwensville Little League Team, Boys Scouts Bucktail Council, Laurel Hill Trout Farm Youth fishing, Reading under the lights, Caring and Sharing for Kids, Clearfield United Way, Curwensville Rec Soccer Team , Relay for Life, GLC Christmas Lighting contest, Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, Children’s Halloween Trunk or Treat and Children’s Christmas Festival.

GLC is a service club and monies raised from their events are reinvested in the community.

For more information about the breakfast or about how to become a Grampian Lions Club member. New members are always welcome. Call 814-277-6841 or 814-236-3755. Email SHYbennett@gmail.com. Follow GLC on facebook.