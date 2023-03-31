PSP Clearfield

Jeffrey Clark, 48, of Munson was cited with harassment after entering a rental property and shutting off power to the residence without providing notice to the occupants.

State police arrested Anthony Ulsh, 33, and Jackie Brown, 34, both of West Decatur, Boggs Twp. for terroristic threats following a domestic altercation that became physical in nature. Both parties were charged and arraigned.

State police conducted a traffic stop on McCarney Rd. and Main Sts. in Bigler Twp. The 37 year-old male driver was found to be operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Charges are pending.

A female subject was taken into custody in Morris Twp. for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. It was determined that she was under the legal limit. No charges were filed.