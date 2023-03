Clara A. Molt, 82, of Sigel, died Wednesday evening, March 29, 2023 with her loved ones at her bedside following a period of declining health. Born October 11, 1940 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Curtis M. Strawcutter, Sr. and Mary R. Silvis Strawcutter. She was first married to Harry Glenn, Jr. and after his passing she […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/clara-a-molt/