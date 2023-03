Kenneth “Ken” Lucas, 67 of Brookville passed away at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital following an illness on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 with his loving wife, two sisters and niece by his side. Born on September 9, 1955 in Brookville, he was the eldest son of the late Robert and Kathryn Spare Lucas. On August 14, 1980 in Brookville he married […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/kenneth-ken-lucas/