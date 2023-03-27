State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a drug violation occurred March 25 at the Morrisdale Minit Mart. During the incident, 58-year-old Lowell Way of Wallaceton was taken into custody on outstanding warrants and allegedly found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
- State police reported a traffic stop occurred March 24 on Stronach Road in Grampian Borough. According to troopers, Jeffrey A. Sprague, 38, of Erie was a passenger of the vehicle and fled. He was taken into custody on an active parole violation warrant. Charges were filed and he was housed in county jail.
- State police received a report of a camp burglary March 22 on Reas Lane in Knox Township. According to a station-issued news release, Forrest Pierce, 28, of Carlisle was arrested in active commission of the crime and found in possession of several stolen items including a revolver from a separate Clearfield County burglary incident. Pierce is currently housed in county jail.
- State police received a report of burglary that occurred between March 17 and March 22 on Henderson Street in Woodward Township. During the incident, someone allegedly traveled to the victim’s property over the course of a week and removed over 1,000 pounds of burnt copper wire and copper pipe. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Clearfield Regional Police
- Police received a report of theft of medication from an East Pine Street resident in Clearfield Borough. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police located two abandoned backpacks along the roadway near Clearfield – Shawville Highway. Inside the bag, police reportedly located numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
- Police initiated a vehicle stop in Hyde and discovered the driver to have a suspended license. They were also reportedly found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
- Police arrested a male along state Route 879 in Lawrence Township after he was stopped for a traffic violation and discovered to have an active arrest warrant. He was taken before Magistrate Mike Morris and released pending a court date.
- Police reported that charges of trespassing were filed against a Clearfield resident after he was located inside a residence along North Fifth Street in Clearfield Borough.
- Police assisted emergency personnel with a medical emergency along Lytle Road in Glen Richey.
- Police responded to West Sixth Street in Clearfield Borough for a dog bite. During the incident, a female was reportedly attacked by a loose dog, which caused injury. She was treated at Penn Highlands Hospital and released.
- Police responded to a disturbance along the 300-block of Nichols Street in Clearfield Borough. During the incident, a male was allegedly harassing a female and would not stop. He was warned by police.
- Police were called to the 500-block of East Market Street in Clearfield Borough as an elderly male had fallen and suffered head trauma. The male was stabilized and flown to a trauma center.