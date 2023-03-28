CLEARFIELD-The Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, has announced its Holy Week Worship Schedule.
Members ask the community to join them in worship as they celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
- Palm Sunday Service – April 2, 10 a.m.
- Maundy Thursday Service – April 6, 7 p.m.
- Community Good Friday Service – April 7, from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church
- Easter Sunrise Service – April 9, 6:30 a.m., Mt. Joy United Methodist Church (followed by a continental breakfast)
- Easter Sunday Service – April 9, 10 a.m.