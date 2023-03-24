CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County is monitoring recent events in the City of DuBois.

The county’s board of commissioners issued the following statement Friday morning:

“While we agree with the principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty,’ the fact that the allegations involve misuse of city finances concerns us.

“As such, we support council’s decision to put Mr. [John Fred “Herm”] Suplizio on administrative leave.

“We will be postponing any decisions on grant funding for the City of DuBois until we have further clarification regarding supervision and reconciliation of city funds and accounts.”