CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a wanted person.

The person has been identified as 24-year-old River Garrett Stone for whom the department has three, separate warrants.

Specifically, he’s wanted for failure to appear at revocation court and criminal call on DUI/controlled substance charges.

He’s also wanted for failure to appear at pre-trial conferences on other drug-related charges.

Stone is described as a white male who stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 814-765-2641 or Clearfield County Control at 814-765-1533.