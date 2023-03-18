The Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show is being held this weekend at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. Here is today’s schedule of events.

10:00a Exhibits Open Expo I & Ag Building– $5.00 admission, children under 12 FREE. FREE Door Prize Ticket with Admission. Live Drawing to be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

10:00a to 7:00p Edson Waite, Buckmaster’s Antler Scoring, Expo 1

10:00a Trout Pond Open, Ag Building

10:00a to 2:00p- Free Fly-tying Lessons (open to all ages, kids get to keep the fly- Register for free to win $100 Gift Certificate to Jim’s Sports Center- Ag Building

11:00a PA Boyz Outdoors: Proven waterfowl hunting tactics and strategies utilized to successfully harvest birds each year in PA. Ag Building

12:00a to 7:00p Coyote Weigh-ins, in front of Ag Building

12:00p Concealed Carry Seminar, Ag Building

1:00p Tim Andrus: Trail Cam Seminar with a chance to win a free trail cam. Ag Building

2:00p Bobby Hart: Achieving the ultimate level of accuracy. Ag Building

4:00p Jerry Lannen, Eastern Predator Calling Tips & Tactics. Ag Building

5:00p Tim Andrus: Trail Cam Seminar with chance to win a free COVERT trail cam.

6:00p Amy Bue, Science of Sasquatch: Witness Reports and Studies from Pennsylvania and Beyond, Ag Building

7:00p Exhibits Close

Sunday, March 19