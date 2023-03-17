CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man is behind bars after being caught with suspected fentanyl powder and cash during a routine traffic stop.

Jordon J. Lance, 38, is charged by Clearfield state police with felony delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility (six counts), plus four misdemeanors and a summary.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, around 1:35 a.m. Jan. 22, state police were traveling west on U.S. Route 322 near Barrett Road when they observed a silver Chrysler traveling east.

In the side rearview mirror, one trooper noticed the vehicle didn’t have a working registration light. He conducted a U-turn to catch up and stop the vehicle.

The vehicle turned onto Post Office Road in Bradford Township and stopped. When the trooper approached, the driver only put his window down about six inches.

The affidavit also noted that he avoided eye contact with the trooper as he looked for his driver documents, and how the trooper struggled to see inside due to the vehicle’s darkly tinted windows.

At one point, the trooper stooped down and noticed there was a passenger. The driver was also sweating with little heat emitting from the vehicle and an outside temperature of 29 degrees.

Neither the driver nor the passenger—later identified as Lance—were wearing seatbelts. The trooper asked Lance if he had identification, and he indicated that he did not.

When asked for identifying information, Lance reportedly provided a false name and date of birth.

The driver was able to produce his license and a pink slip for the vehicle but said he would have to charge his phone to produce insurance information.

The trooper found the vehicle information number difficult to read. The driver was identified as Todd A. Duckett for whom there was an active Domestic Relations warrant.

When state police returned to the vehicle, Duckett advised he couldn’t find his charger cable for his phone. He was asked to exit the vehicle because he appeared nervous and jittery.

The trooper had Duckett sit on the front bumper of his patrol vehicle, and as he spoke with another trooper, Lance reportedly fled the scene.

He ordered Lance to stop and directed the other trooper to stay with Duckett while he chased Lance into the woods about 200 yards.

Once he caught up, he ordered Lance to stop, or he would have to tase him and Lance stopped. The trooper assisted Lance to his feet and asked why he fled.

Lance advised that he had warrants and once they returned to the patrol unit, he was allegedly found with a meth pipe and bulk currency. Lance was subsequently housed in county jail.

On Jan. 24, a search of the vehicle turned up a container with suspected fentanyl powder. It was located under the passenger seat; the side of the seat also had suspected fentanyl powder on it.

On Feb. 23, state police searched Lance’s phone and allegedly discovered several conversations related to the sale and distribution of drugs.

Lance was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, but it was continued until March 22. His bail remains set at $100,000, monetary.