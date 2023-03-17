CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. is seeking volunteer performers and technicians for the upcoming production of the uproarious play, “A Comedy of Tenors,” which is running at the theater May 4-6 and May 11-13.

Auditions for performers will be held at the theater on Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m., and Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m.

Individuals interested in the technical aspects of the show are also requested to come during the audition process for more information.

The play, set in an elegant hotel suite in 1930’s Paris, features the hijinks of a colorful cast of characters as they prepare for the Concert of the Century. The tale is full of mistaken identities, bedroom shenanigans and madcap delight.

For more info about auditions, please visit www.ClearfieldArts.org/audition. CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St., in the heart of downtown Clearfield.