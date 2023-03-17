The Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show is being held this weekend at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. Here is today’s schedule of events.

10:00a Exhibits Open Expo I & Ag Building– $5.00 admission, children under 12 FREE. (Active duty-retired military, law enforcement, emergency medical and fire responders, nurses $2.00 off admission). FREE Door Prize Ticket with Admission. Live Drawing to be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

10:00a to 7:00p Edson Waite, Buckmaster’s Antler Scoring, Expo 1

10:00a Trout Pond Open, Ag Building

12:00p to 2:00p Live Remote with Bigfoot Country 102.1

12:00p to 7:00p Coyote Weigh-ins in front of Ag Building

2:00p PA Boyz Outdoors: Proven waterfowl hunting tactics and strategies utilized to successfully harvest birds each year in PA. Ag Building

3:00p Jerry Lannen: Eastern Predator Calling Tips & Tactics. Ag Building

4:00p Beginning at 4 p.m. the first 40 kids (age 5-8) will receive a certificate for a free Spincast Fishing Outfit from Jim’s Sports Center. One per family.

4:00p Ethan Fritz: Hunter First Aid. Basic first aid tips and training that every outdoorsman should have. Ag Building

5:00p Bobby Hart: Achieving the ultimate level of accuracy seminar. Ag Building

6:00p Tim Andrus: Deer Hunting seminar with a chance to win a hunter’s safety vest. Ag Building

7:00p Exhibits close