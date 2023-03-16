International engineers worked from the time of World War I to make a truly universal tractor.

It would be able to have front-, mid- or rear-mounted implements and a pioneering tricycle front end for steering.

Farmall was innovative in tractor design in many ways. Model MD, in the early 1940’s, was the first commercial tractor to start on gas and run on diesel.

In the 1950’s, they produced the first tractors with torque amplifiers and the first two-wheel drive tractor to exceed 100 horsepower.

Early Farmall Tractor Farmall tractor on Meckley Bros. Farm in LaJose, 1951 Farmall M tractor on Harry Gearhart’s farm Farmall H tractor cutting corn silage at Paul Forcey’s, September 1947 Farmall H tractor cutting grain on W. V. Carr Farm, July 1944 Farmall H tractor bailing at Blair Porter’s, July 1944

In the early 1950’s, they produced their 1 millionth tractor, a model M, and reached 5 million in 1974.

Some early models were gray, but in 1937, all models changed to the red that continues to be used today.

The change to red was for appearance and safety, since it improved visibility while they were being driven on roads to the fields.

The model H was widely used in Clearfield County. There were 390,000 units produced nation-wide during the 14-year production life from 1939 to 1954.