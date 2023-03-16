CLEARFIELD – The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County is currently soliciting applications for affordable housing initiatives financed by Clearfield County Affordable Housing Fund.

This program addresses affordable housing initiatives in Clearfield County. Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations, human services agencies, municipalities and private housing developers.

Projects should increase the availability of quality, affordable housing for county residents whose annual income is less than the median income of county.

Eligible applicants may be considered for funding for projects, such as: rental rehabilitation; owner-occupied rehabilitation; first-time home buyers programs; housing counseling programs; emergency repair programs; elderly, special needs and disabled housing; veterans housing; new home construction; transitional housing; homeless shelters; community stabilization programs; foreclosure prevention; emergency rental assistance; and bridge loans for rental housing development.

Affordable Housing Trust Funds can match federal, state and/or local program funds for affordable housing initiatives in Clearfield County.

Eligible applicants include municipal governments, housing and/or redevelopment authorities, or other related agencies, non-profits and/or developers. Individuals are not eligible.

Program guidelines and application are available upon request by contacting the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County (RACC), 212 E. Locust St., Suite 128A, Clearfield, PA 16830 or 814-765-5149. All applications are due by April 11 by 4 p.m.