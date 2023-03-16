CLEARFIELD – A Woodland man is accused of having inappropriate interactions with a teenage girl on a social media app.

Colton T. Suhoney, 20, is charged with felony unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offense and criminal use of communication facility.

Suhoney waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to county court. Bail is set at $25,000, unsecured.

According to the affidavit, the investigation began after local police were provided case details from Children & Youth Services.

Suhoney had reportedly been messaging a 14-year-old girl about “messing around” with her.

During a forensic interview, it was disclosed Suhoney had messaged the girl, saying their relationship could be kept “secret.”

The SnapChat message contained a photo showing Suhoney’s face and a heart emoji. A screenshot was also provided.

The affidavit notes that Suhoney was being investigated following sexual allegations made by other teenage girls.

In a Child Advocacy Center interview Dec. 29, the girl said she had Suhoney on SnapChat for about a year until March of 2022.

She reportedly blocked him once he began asking about hanging out, which she found “weird” because he was an adult.

The girl said Suhoney messaged her on breaks at work, suggesting she could sneak out to see him. She told him no.

Suhoney also allegedly asked to “trade” nude photos four to five times a month between January and March of 2022.

She said Suhoney sent her photos of his privates three times, but she never sent any photos back.

The girl said she showed one of her friends the pictures and they commented how Suhoney liked to “flirt with minors.”

In an interview Dec. 29, Suhoney admitted he interacted with the girl on SnapChat until he deleted it in early summer.

He claimed he confided in the girl about his problems for three months when his relationship was bad with his former girlfriend.

Suhoney denied the allegations against him, saying he never asked the girl for nude photos or sent any to her.

When confronted how the girl saw photos of his privates then, he claimed she probably saw them on his SnapChat story.

He claimed his friends had posted his photographs on there numerous times.

Police requested to view Suhoney’s phone history, which he permitted. He also re-downloaded the SnapChat app.

There were allegedly numerous nude photos of Suhoney, but police were unable to specifically identify any from the forensic interview.

Suhoney did confirm that he was 19 years of age when he talked to the girl and they were often “flirtatious.”

However, Suhoney denied they ever sent nude photos to each other, and didn’t believe he ever got any from the girl.

Eventually he did admit to having a “high body count,” and sending out a mass number of nude photos.

He said it was “more than likely” that he did send nude photos to the girl, and ask for photos in return during their conversations.