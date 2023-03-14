CURWENSVILLE – A 5K run/walk fundraiser event will bring awareness to infertility.

The race will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29; it begins and ends at Irvin Park in Curwensville.

Infertility is a medical diagnosis where a couple or woman cannot become pregnant or stay pregnant.

According to event organizers, 1 in 8 couples experience infertility and 1 in 4 women experience a miscarriage in their lifetime.

The proceeds of the race will benefit RESOLVE, the national association for infertility.

The race, which is open to all age groups and welcomes strollers and leashed pets, begins at 10 a.m., with a festival to follow from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The festival will have various vendors from the area as well as a basket raffle and food trucks.

Race signup is available online; the fee to register is $20 but will increase to $25 after March 29 at 11:59 p.m.