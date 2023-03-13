Clearfield Regional Police
- Police reported that a diabetic meter was turned in after being located along West Front Street. It’s currently located at the Clearfield Regional Police Department, and the owner may claim it by contacting police.
- Police responded to a minor vehicle accident in the area of North Second and East Market streets in Clearfield Borough. According to a department-issued news release, an ATA bus made a turn but struck another vehicle in the process. The other vehicle left the scene.
- Police responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of West Front and Fulton streets in Clearfield Borough. According to a department-issued news release, a vehicle failed to stop for traffic, causing the collision. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, and both drivers were transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
- Police responded to an activated alarm along East Market Street in Clearfield Borough. Police found the business to be secure.
- State police were assisted in Curwensville Borough with a warrant service. Officers made contact with two individuals; both were taken into custody and housed in county jail.
- Police reported that a female was arrested along Gulich Avenue on an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. She was transported to county jail on the warrant.
- Police stopped a vehicle along Daisy Street in Clearfield Borough. The male was found to have an active arrest warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. He was transported to county jail on the warrant.
- Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI after she was found driving around in a yard along SW Third Avenue in Clearfield Borough. She was allegedly found to be highly intoxicated on alcohol. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police responded to a hit-and-run crash along Turnpike Avenue in Clearfield Borough. According to a department-issued news release, a truck struck a telephone pole, sheering it off. It left the scene but was found later. Charges are currently pending against the driver.
- Police continue their investigation into a hit-and-run crash that occurred along East Locust Street. According to a department-issued news release, a truck struck a parked car, causing it to impact another car. Afterwards, the truck fled the scene. One vehicle required towing services, police said.
- Police initiated a vehicle stop along Bigler Avenue. As a result, officers reportedly located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, one of the occupants had an active arrest warrant. He was transported to county jail on the warrant; new drug-related charges are currently pending.
- Police reported that three individuals were cited for disorderly conduct after an alleged altercation occurred along Ogden Avenue in Clearfield Borough.