The show will be held this weekend at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds

CLEARFIELD – The Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show brought to you by Carns Powersports and Mountain Extreme Powersports returns to the Clearfield County Fairgrounds on March 17-19.

Show organizers have a great line-up this year and have expanded to occupy both the Expo 1 and Agricultural building at the fairgrounds.

They will be giving away over $10,000 in door prizes, including a 2023 Arctic Cat Alterra 450 from Carns Powersports, a Mossberg Patriot Predator Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor 22″ courtesy of Grice Gun Shop and many others.

Main speakers on tap this year are Tim Andrus, Realtree National Pro-staff and host of Rush Outdoors TV; Bobby Hart, long range shooting expert and custom gun builder; PA Boyz Outdoors and Jerry Lannen, local predator hunting expert; and Amy Bue, Olympic Project Bigfoot Researcher.

Other highlights include a concealed carry seminar presented by Clearfield County Sheriff Mike Churner, District Attorney Ryan Sayers, and State Representatives Mike Armanini and Dallas Kephart.

A hunter first-aid seminar will be conducted by certified trainer, Ethan Fritz, with basic first-aid training and tips that every outdoorsmen should know.

Buckmasters’ Edson Waite will also be on-hand all weekend to score antlers, and weigh-ins for the Take’m Out Coyote Hunt will be held at the fairgrounds during the show.

On Friday, organizers are honoring all active duty/retired military, law enforcement, emergency medical and fire responders with $2.00 off admission- with door prize entry slip.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, the first 40 kids, age 5 to 8 years, through the door will receive a certificate for a free Spincast fishing outfit from Jim’s Sports Center (one per family).

Also sponsored by Jim’s Sports Center are free fly-tying lessons for all ages from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Children who tie get to keep their fly and have the opportunity to test them in the live trout pond operated by the Susquehanna Valley Rod & Gun Club.

A few of the new vendors on display in both buildings include Wanikewin Canadian Fishing Lodge, John Guido’s Flintlocks, Neiswonger Taxidermy, Alaskan Adventures, Squatch Optics, Mountainside Rustics, EZZYK Arms, and more.

All attendees will receive a free door prize entry slip with paid admission each day to the event. Door prizes will be drawn throughout the show with the main prize drawings at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be food vendors, brewers, distillers, chain saw carving, blacksmithing and more.

The show is brought to you by Carns Powersports, Mountain Extreme Powersports, Visit Clearfield County, BIGFOOT Country 102.1/101/3 Radio, GANT News, Novey Recycling, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Grice Gun Shop and Jim’s Sports Center.

Show hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Visitors to the event Web site, “centralpaoutdoorshow.com,” can view the full event schedule. Attendees are encouraged to visit the site for updates and event schedules or visit the show’s Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/centralpaoutdoorshow/