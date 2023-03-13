The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly, winter groundhog match on Match11.
Winners are:
Unlimited Class
- First place, Tom Anderson of Cherry Tree
- Second place (tie), Jack Balon of Ebensburg
- Second place (tie), Delmas Burkett of Burkett Hollow
Factory Class
- First place, David Shaw of Curwensville
- Second place, Austin Sass of Curwensville
- Third place, Jeff Sass of Curwensville
The side group match was won by Steve Brennen of Ridgway with a five-shot group, at 200 yards, that measured .6495″.
Pictured are Balon, Anderson, Burkett, Jeff Sass, Austin Sass, Shaw and Brennen.