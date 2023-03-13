The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly, winter groundhog match on Match11.

Winners are:

Unlimited Class

First place, Tom Anderson of Cherry Tree

Second place (tie), Jack Balon of Ebensburg

Second place (tie), Delmas Burkett of Burkett Hollow

Factory Class

First place, David Shaw of Curwensville

Second place, Austin Sass of Curwensville

Third place, Jeff Sass of Curwensville

The side group match was won by Steve Brennen of Ridgway with a five-shot group, at 200 yards, that measured .6495″.

Pictured are Balon, Anderson, Burkett, Jeff Sass, Austin Sass, Shaw and Brennen.