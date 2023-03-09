CLEARFIELD – A Morrisdale man is facing charges for the alleged sexual assault of a mentally-disabled person.

Keith A. Billotte, 48, is charged with felony rape-mentally-disabled person and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-person with mental disability, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault-person with mental disability.

According to the affidavit, Clearfield-based state police opened an investigation after the victim reported to his therapist that he’d been sexually assaulted.

A forensic interview was subsequently conducted, during which the victim stated that Billotte had forced him to perform a sex act on him March 27, 2022.

Billotte waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to the Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

Billotte is currently being held at Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.