HARRISBURG – State Rep. Dallas Kephart (R-Cambria/Clearfield) released the following reaction to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget address for the 2023-24 fiscal year:

“There are some parts of his spending plan that I liked and some parts that I did not. I’m on board with creating a more inviting climate for existing businesses and those thinking of moving here.

“The governor said he wants to further reduce the Corporate Net Income Tax and enable much-needed permitting reform and seems to be supportive of energy jobs here in Pennsylvania … all good news, which will grow the economy and allow more good-paying jobs to be created.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t hear his specific plan to reverse the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and stand with Pennsylvania workers and families by rejecting this tax on energy and electricity bills.

“While Gov. Shapiro was running for office, he stated his real concerns with the impact RGGI will have on consumer prices.

“Candidate Shapiro wasn’t sure RGGI protects and creates energy jobs and ensures Pennsylvania has reliable and affordable power. I would hope he remembers that and stands with our families and workers.

“We will see what plays out during negotiations in the coming months. Using one-time Rainy Day funds for recurring costs in the future is not a recipe for success, and that is one thing I’m sure will come out during the upcoming House Appropriations committee budget hearings.”