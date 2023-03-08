CLEARFIELD – Helping those struggling with substance use and mental health disorders was discussed at Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioners’ workshop meeting.

The Clearfield-Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission is the “single-county authority” (SCA) for substance misuse services.

The agency is responsible for planning, funding and coordinating local drug and alcohol programming in its two-county area.

This involves case management, recovery services, prevention outreach and education and more.

CJDAC has a “case management unit” that assists those struggling with substance use disorders in Clearfield and Jefferson counties.

They can receive case assessment and coordination by case managers who link them to necessary treatment services.

Currently individuals seeking outpatient treatment can be scheduled for an intake appointment within seven days.

“There are services available … and no wait lists,” stated Christopher Grunthaner, CJDAC executive director.

“It’s a really good situation for Clearfield County to be in.”

Outpatient treatment services are subcontracted to three outside agencies in the CJDAC’s two-county area.

In some cases, individuals may have tried outpatient treatment with no avail and require inpatient/residential treatment.

Financial assistance for treatment may be provided to those individuals who are uninsured or underinsured.

Typically, they can get those who meet withdrawal management criteria into residential programs within a day.

Grunthaner did state that transportation tends to become the greatest barrier for those seeking treatment.

Currently he said there are no residential options in Clearfield County, and “very few” within 20 to 30 miles.

This has left the CJDAC working harder to identify more facilities so it can expand its network of contracted providers.

“It’s often the reason individuals who need that level of treatment decide not to go,” stated Grunthaner.

“They prefer to stay close to home, not go three or four hours away. Altoona is probably one of our closest.”

At this point, Commissioner Dave Glass interjected, saying almost everyone in Clearfield County recognizes there’s a serious drug problem.

“Everyone wants to fix it, but nobody wants it done here in their backyard, but it’s the people here who need it.”

“We all need to work together more to change the culture, to help our citizens understand,” he said.

“In the end, it will be a net positive, not a net negative, for our county, our communities, if we do this the right way.”

Grunthaner agreed, adding there needed to be continued collaboration with other community agencies.

Because drug/alcohol cases have become so complex, he personally collaborates weekly with Community Connections of Clearfield & Jefferson counties.

“Most people coming in are also dealing with an underlying mental health disorder,” he said, and in need of cooccurring services.

“It really does take a village.”

Fortunately, Grunthaner said the county is “rich” in outpatient and medication-assisted treatment programs.

But he said it needs built upon so that the county can be rich in residential treatment services, as well.

Steve Jasper, Community Connections administrator, said he also got the “not in my backyard” response four or five years ago while looking for possible locations for a Long-Term Structured Residence.

“It was tough,” he said.

Eventually he did find a location and the Dickinson Restoration Center opened its doors just outside of Brookville in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

It offers an alternative to incarceration for those who are better served by receiving treatment, lessening the burden on the local court systems and county jails.

It serves residents of nine counties, and Clearfield County helps keep its 16 beds full.

The program is for adult males, ages 18 or older, who are involved in the criminal justice system and have a severe mental health issue or psychosocial disability.

Referrals are accepted from the courts, probation departments, state parole agents and corrections staff through each county forensic boundary spanner/case manager.

It only serves residents of Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter and Warren counties.

This, Jasper said, provides those going through the program with continuity. Many can keep their primary care doctors, dentists and remain close to family.

Historically their greatest program supporters, he said, have been local district attorneys and public defenders. “They love this option.”

Community Connections provides services to those suffering from mental health or intellectual disabilities.

Typically, staff can schedule intake appointments with seven days, though some providers do have staffing shortages.

Jasper assured that anyone who reaches out with a need for services will be linked to services.

Community Connections has offices in Clearfield and Brookville with its main office being located in DuBois.

“If someone is addicted, we shouldn’t turn our backs on them, or just throw them away,” stated Commissioner Mary Tatum. “My hope is this conversation we had here today might change a life.”

Anyone in need of substance misuse treatment services or information is encouraged to contact the CJDAC by phone at 814-371- 9002.

Help is also available to loved ones of those struggling with drug and alcohol misuse.

Be A Loving Mirror (BALM) is a free, eight-week course for families and others affected by another’s substance use disorder.

These weekly classes begin Wednesday, April 19, from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., at 480 Jeffers St., DuBois.

To enroll, please contact BALM Family Recovery Life Coach Stacey Karchner at 814-360-7590.

Another group is Parents of Addicted Loved Ones that meets Tuesdays, from 5:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., at the Hyde Wesleyan Church.

Another vital part of the work of the CJDAC though is prevention education and outreach.

These programs show the impact substance use disorders has on not just individuals, but also families and even entire communities.

Staff work collaboratively with local schools, community groups, etc., towards a shared goal of reducing substance misuse.

Our prevention specialists and supervisor are “out in our communities” but can be “school-based” as well, said Grunthaner.

Currently they provide CATCH My Breath, a youth vaping prevention curriculum, and Too Good for Drugs programming.

Too Good for Drugs is a universal K-12 prevention education program that teaches essential character development skills.

The goal: to mitigate the risk factors and enhance protective factors related to alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” stated Grunthaner.