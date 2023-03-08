CLEARFIELD – Beginning in mid-March, three students from the Commonwealth University-Lock Haven Clearfield campus will conduct door-to-door surveys of randomly selected residents asking participants about police services. This project is part of a joint effort between the Clearfield Regional Police Department and the criminal justice program at the Lock Haven main and Clearfield campuses.

Criminal justice students Carl Dawes, of Clearfield; Stacey Houchins, of Hyde; and Jayanna Shirey, of Frenchville, will collect the data as part of their independent study experience with Dr. Michael J. McSkimming, who is serving as the principal investigator.

“This (project) represents a valuable experience for the students in two ways. First, they have an opportunity to apply what they have learned in class regarding collecting data and the administration of surveys. Second, the students will be instrumental in helping a local law enforcement agency get a measure of what their strengths and needs are when it comes to police services,” McSkimming said.

This current endeavor represents an on-going examination of rural police services in Central Pennsylvania. Since 2017, researchers from Lycoming College and Lock Haven University have been collecting similar data with the hope of merging the data together for a clearer picture of the drivers of police-citizen satisfaction.

Data from this study should be ready to present before the Clearfield Regional Police Commission by the end of summer 2023.