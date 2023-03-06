PENFIELD – March is maple sugaring season at Parker Dam Sate Park and you can come to the park to learn how real maple syrup is made.

Learn the sweet story of maple sugaring, how it was discovered, how it was made years ago and how you can make it yourself today.

Learn how to identify maple trees in the winter, how to choose the right trees for tapping, where to place the taps and how to collect sap.

Find out how large, modern sugar operations produce syrup and other maple products; and, how Parker Dam State Park’s small operation produces this tasteful treat.

Free taste samples of pure maple syrup will be available for all visitors. The programs will be held Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m.

Meet at the park’s Sugar Shack, near Pavilion 7, just past the Cabin Road in the day-use area. Come discover the tradition.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events.”

Access for People with Disabilities

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: 814-765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)

With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.