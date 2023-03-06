CLEARFIELD – “Consider yourself … one of us!”

The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) in downtown Clearfield will have performances of Lionel Bart’s classic musical Oliver! March 16-18 and 23-25 at 7:30 p.m.

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker.

Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin.

When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in.

Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

This production is directed by Gayle Gearhart, with musical direction by Mason Strouse and choreography by Brandi Billotte.

More than 50 actors, musicians, technicians, designers and volunteers are involved with this production.

CAST is excited to be opening its 40th year of theater with this production of Oliver! on the exact same date that CAST opened their first year with Man of La Mancha in 1983.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org, at the CAST office on Mondays, from 10:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., or at the box office 30 minutes before each performance.

For more information, please call 814-765-4474 or visit www.ClearfieldArts.org. CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St., in the heart of downtown Clearfield.