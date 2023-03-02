CLEARFIELD – With graduation fast approaching for the senior class of 2023, the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation would like to remind students of scholarship opportunities available for them.

For 2023, the following scholarship applications will available to file online by visiting the CCCF Web site, www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org:

Taylor Harpster, T-Harp Memorial Scholarship available to students of Philipsburg-Osceola High School,

Scott Beers Memorial Scholarship available to students at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center,

Meghan Deininger Memorial Scholarship available to students in Clearfield, Blair, Centre and Jefferson counties who will be pursuing a career in culinary arts or hospitality management,

Arnold and Ethel Cameron Memorial Scholarship available to students of CCCTC, Jeff Tech, DuBois High School and DuBois Central Catholic, Punxsutawney High School and Punxsutawney Christian School,

Joseph and Mary McFarland Bishop Memorial Scholarship for students graduating from CCCTC, Jeff Tech, DuBois High School, DuBois Central Catholic or Punxsutawney High School pursuing a career in nursing or health care related fields specific to caring for geriatric patients, and

Reitz Theater Performing Arts Scholarship available to students of DuBois High School, DuBois Central Catholic and Brockway High School who have participated or been involved with performances or volunteering at the Reitz Theater.

Students who want to apply for any of the above listed scholarships should go to www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org, then click on “2023 CCCF Scholarship Application Portal,” then find their school or scholarship they wish to file an application for.

The first time a student visits the scholarship application portal, they will need to set up a log in account using their e-mail address and creating a password by clicking on the “New Applicant” link.

The following is the screen they will see to log into the scholarship application portal:

Once the student has established a log in and password, they can file as many scholarship applications as they meet the qualifications and criteria for.

Upon starting a new application for any of the available scholarships, the student applicant will be asked as series of questions to see if they qualify for a particular scholarship.

If they qualify, then the full application will open up for the student to complete.

Students may save and return to the application an unlimited number of times, but the student should be aware they must complete and file the application by the deadline for each particular scholarship they wish to apply for.

Currently, all of the online applications have a submission deadline of April 15 at 11 p.m., with the exception of the Reitz Theater Performing Arts Scholarship which has a deadline of March 31 at 11 p.m.

Failure to complete electronic submission by the deadline will eliminate that student’s application from consideration.

In addition to the scholarships that will be available online for 2023, the Charitable Foundation also offers the following scholarships that should be applied for using paper application forms available in their high school guidance office or by e-mailing cccfexecdir@outlook.com.

Scholarships available for Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School include: Ava Evans Memorial Scholarship, Ardell Bressler Memorial Scholarship, Bob E. Day Memorial Scholarship, CAHS Class of ’62 Scholarship, CAHS Class of ’75 Scholarship, Cunningham Scholarship, Gerald Read Memorial Scholarship, Kenneth McMillen Swimming Scholarship, Marsha Novey Memorial Scholarship and the Golden Bison Scholarships and Harry W. Rowles Memorial Scholarship presented by the Golden Bison Alumni Association.

Clearfield students may also apply for the Meghan Deininger Memorial Scholarship via the online portal described above.

Scholarships available for Curwensville Area High School include: Eileen C. Withey Memorial Scholarship and the Shirley Rowles Miller Memorial Scholarship. Curwensville students may also apply for the Meghan Deininger Memorial Scholarship via the online portal described above.

Additionally, the Janet McCracken Hansard Memorial Scholarship is available to students in school districts in Clearfield County and the DuBois Rotary Club Scholarships are available to students in DuBois High School, DCC and Brockway Area High School.