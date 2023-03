Guy J. Solida of Treasure Lake, DuBois passed away January 21, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born February 25, 1956, he was the son of Guy B. and Della (Gelnett) Solida. He is survived by his wife, Betsy Miller Solida, whom he wed September 8, 1990. He is also survived by these children: Jerry L. Solida of DuBois, Kimberly Brown […]

