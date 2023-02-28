CLEARFIELD – Mayor Mason Strouse is reminding residents and local businesses that Penelec will be performing a planned outage on Wednesday, March 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., to replace equipment for enhanced circuit reliability.

This will affect 568 Clearfield customers in the following areas: South Fourth Street, South Fifth Street, South Sixth Street, South Eighth Street, Route 153, Park Avenue, Park Avenue Extension, Glen Richey Highway, Ogden Avenue, Krebs Highway and Arnold Avenue.

In the event of unforeseen emergency or inclement weather, the planned outage would be rescheduled for the same timeframe on Tuesday, March 7.

Seniors who are impacted and need a place to go can visit the Mature Resources/Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Senior Center at 103 N. Front St., in Clearfield, or the Dimeling Senior Residence in Clearfield.

Seniors who need a meal can call the agency at 814-765-2696 to have a meal delivered to the center.

Others impacted may visit Trinity United Methodist Church. Their free lunch program, which is offered each Wednesday, will be available from 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.