Clearfield Borough
- Police executed a search warrant in the 1100-block of Daisy Street after a firearm investigation. According to a department-issued news release, a known male was observed outside firing rounds across Bigler Avenue. The male fired approximately 12 rounds, police said. As a result of the search warrant, police located the firearm and ammunition from the incident. Charges have been filed against the male.
- Police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 700-block of South Second Street. According to a department-issued news release, a driver experienced mechanical issues while rounding the curve, causing her vehicle to continue straight. The vehicle continued over the curb and impacted a light pole. No injuries were reported, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
- Police responded to a possible gas leak at a construction site along Martin Street.
- Police reported that the investigation is ongoing into an alleged burglary at a North Second Street business in Clearfield Borough. According to a department-issued news release, people entered the store after hours through the basement, then removed items.
- Police arrested a male who fled on foot following a traffic stop. According to a department-issued news release, his truck was impounded and a search warrant was obtained and executed. It allegedly resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The male was located and arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver and related offenses.