Dennis Biancuzzo of Clearfield has announced his candidacy for Clearfield County Commissioner on the Democratic ticket.

Members of the Biancuzzo family are life-long residents of Clearfield County, and Dennis is a 1979 graduate of Clearfield Area High School.

Biancuzzo and his husband, Gary, have been together for 23 years and have four children, 13 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and have been foster parents to numerous foster children.

For this reason, the future of Clearfield County is of utmost importance to Biancuzzo.

Upon graduation, he relocated to Virginia and worked in the hospitality industry as a restaurant and hotel manager.

He returned to Altoona and worked for Skills of Central Pennsylvania as a program manager working with individuals with developmental disabilities.

Biancuzzo later relocated to Harrisburg where he worked as the assistant to the director of Dauphin County Domestic Relations.

Upon returning to Clearfield County, he and his partner opened Place of Rocks Roadhouse.

If elected, he will bring with him a long history of working hard and putting others first. Biancuzzo has always made community service and volunteerism a priority throughout his life.

He is the 2011 recipient of the Pennsylvania Crime Prevention Citizen of the Year Award.

In 2020, Biancuzzo relocated to Jacksonville, N.C., where he founded the Onslow County Community Center, and the Jenna Franks Transitional Housing Program for the homeless.

In 2022, he was awarded the 2022 Lightkeepers Award of Volunteerism by the Onslow County United Way and the 2022 Award of Excellence for Outstanding Community Advocacy and Humanitarianism while living in Onslow County, N.C.

Biancuzzo and his family returned to Clearfield in November of 2022, noting that no place compares to the warmth and humanism of living in Clearfield County.

Biancuzzo points out several reasons that he is pursing the office of County Commissioner.

“I know what it is like to live paycheck to paycheck,” he says. “I have been willing to work hard for everything I have and I think the people of Clearfield County share that trait.

“I want to work to build the county into the best area for the residents who live and visit here. I want to work hard for each taxpayer and give them the best effort to live, play and love Clearfield County.”

“The issue of addiction has wreaked havoc on our county and the residents who live here. We need to address addiction from a medical and mental health standpoint, and law enforcement needs to be equipped with the best tools possible to achieve their goals.

“Offering high-quality jobs seems to be a challenge for past county leaders, and I’m aware of the need for jobs that will pay a wage to support our families, provide equitable healthcare and equitable benefits.

“The people of Clearfield County are hard workers, and I will focus on expanding professional training and opportunities available throughout the county.

“I understand the difficultly of property ownership and the obligation of paying our taxes. I would work to help keep those taxes in line, and ensure those who attempt to skirt paying their taxes are held accountable.

“I believe Clearfield County is rich with historical, ecological and tourism value. We need to ensure our elected officials appreciate and defend that richness.

“I believe that Clearfield County is stronger when we all work together, and I intend to put this into practice if elected as Clearfield County Commissioner.”