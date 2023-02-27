CLEARFIELD – A former DuBois man will stand trial for possessing over 10 grams of Fentanyl.

Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, currently an inmate of state prison, was charged by DuBois City police with felony manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after he was found hiding under a blanket in a Grant Street residence on Sept. 18.

According to the affidavit, police were at the residence looking for Bohensky because he was wanted in a robbery case.

“He was located hiding under a blanket between a dryer and the wall,” it says.

Near him reportedly was a clothes basket containing a ripped plastic baggie with a purplish unknown powder, digital scales, smaller baggies and more than $2,000.

In a recorded phone conversation, he told a man he had 13.6 grams and tried to rip it up to get rid of it, according to the criminal complaint.

A lab report confirmed the purplish substance was Fentanyl and weighed 10.24 grams.

On Friday, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge James Glass at the Clearfield County Annex Courtroom, sending the case onto the county court.

Bohensky’s bail is $20,000.

He has four other cases currently in the Clearfield County system including other drug charges and the robbery charge, which are scheduled for criminal call on March 2.

Police say Bohensky had a “large packaged substance” suspected to be methamphetamine when they initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge pickup truck on May 2.

For this, he is charged with felony counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and firearms not to be carried without a license, as well as misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic summaries.

Bohensky was charged in September with robbery, theft by unlawful taking and simple assault in relation to an incident on Sept. 28 in DuBois during which Bohensky and Matthew Wayne Pearson II, 27, also of DuBois allegedly, took over $4,200 from a man.

The other two cases involve him running from police.

He is charged with flight to avoid apprehension in connection with an incident on May 12 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, both felonies and four misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and habitual offenders along with several traffic summaries in connection with his actions in Sandy Township on June 24.