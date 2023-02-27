CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile library schedule for the month of March.

March 1, Coalport Veterans of Foreign Wars,11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 3, Coffee ‘N Bananas, Madera, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

March 6, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 7, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m.to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

March 8, Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

March 9, Graystone, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

March 9, Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 10, Colonial Courtyard, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

March 13, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

March 13, Mt. View Market, Kylertown, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

March 14, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 15, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 16, Shepherd of the Hills, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

March 20, La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 21, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 22, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 24, Coffee ‘N Bananas, Madera, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

March 27, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 28, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

March 29, Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

March 30, Graystone, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

March 30, Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 31, Colonial Courtyard, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.