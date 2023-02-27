DuBois native, Christopher (Chris) Tarcson has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Treasurer of Clearfield County.

Tarcson is a graduate of Central Christian High School (DuBois Central Catholic), and attended Penn State University as an Honors Scholar in the prestigious Bachelor of Fine Arts—Music Theatre program.

Following college, he relocated to New York City, where apart from pursuing Broadway dreams, he worked in pharmaceutical and telecom sales, as well as business development–for Glaxo-Smith-Kline and Verizon, respectively–before becoming a partner in a successful software company; involved in all phases of account and business management.

Tarcson returned to his beloved DuBois in 2011, and has since worked in financial and merchant services sales, opening a merchant services consulting and sales business in 2017. He is an exceptionally hard worker.

As a single father of three girls, he also works for Walmart Spark Delivery Services, a side job he enjoys to a surprising extent due to it being a valuable service to the elderly, infirm or life-marginalized.

Tarcson has dedicated his life to the service of others, currently serving as treasurer of the St. David’s Writer’s Association, on Council #519 of the Knights of Columbus in DuBois and volunteering with the Special Olympics.

He has also served in the past as treasurer (now President) of the DuBois Pro-Life group, Citizens Concerned for Human Life (CCHL).

Recently, Tarcson announced the formation of a new outreach, Magnificat Ministries, whose mission it will be to establish a home, as well as a life-affirming and sustaining support system for women experiencing crisis pregnancies and beyond.

“There have been times in my life when I was down and out, and the amazing people in our surrounding communities came to my aid,” he said.

“Now is my time to pay it forward to those whose need is great and with whom I deeply empathize. This is about more than just an election: it’s about giving back to the communities that have stood behind me.

“I ask you to stand behind me once more as I run for the office of Treasurer of Clearfield County.”

In what free time remains to him, Tarcson is a prolific musician and writer, involved in music ministry as a cantor for St. Tobias Church in Brockway and St. Bernard Church in Falls Creek.

Tarcson’s plans for the Treasurer’s Office, if elected, is to continue the incredible work performed by the current Treasurer, Carol Fox.

To date, her office has had no discrepancies found in any audit performed, and Tarcson intends to maintain the high standards of accounting ethics and precision that have served Clearfield County and its citizens so well.