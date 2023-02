CLEARFIELD COUNTY – Are you interested in running for public office?

Is your term in office up and you would like to continue to serve?

Now is the time to get your petition packets to gather signatures to have your name placed on the ballot for the upcoming May 16, 2023 Municipal Primary.

Circulating dates are Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 through Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Election Office hours are Monday – Friday, from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop by and pick up your packets today.